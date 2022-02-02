Veles One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Veles has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $46,556.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,372 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,866 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

