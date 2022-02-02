Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $109,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

