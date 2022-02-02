Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3,357.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

VEA stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $53.49.

