Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.14% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.31. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

