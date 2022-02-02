VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 319,596 shares.The stock last traded at $19.72 and had previously closed at $19.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 587.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.