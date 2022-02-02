Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

VCSA opened at $6.35 on Monday. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

