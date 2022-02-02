V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.
VFC opened at $65.97 on Monday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57.
In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
V.F. Company Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
