V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

VFC opened at $65.97 on Monday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

