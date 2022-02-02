V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will post sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,647. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.