US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

DKS opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

