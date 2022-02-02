US Bancorp DE Sells 98 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rogers were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,037,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.34. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $163.35 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.