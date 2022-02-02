US Bancorp DE Sells 2,529 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NIO were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

