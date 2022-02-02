US Bancorp DE Acquires 7,086 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 181.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OneMain were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OneMain by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.