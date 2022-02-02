US Bancorp DE Acquires 329 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.