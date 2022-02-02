Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Up 55.9% in January

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

