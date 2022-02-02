Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin Acquires 475 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $14,088.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. 2,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Univest Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

