Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

UTL opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 64.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Unitil by 38.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Unitil by 129.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Unitil by 34.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unitil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

