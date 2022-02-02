United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:USLM traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.13. 9,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.70. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $156.00.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 24,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,024.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $159,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

