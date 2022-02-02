United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Vertical Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective upped by Vertical Research from $195.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

NYSE UPS opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

