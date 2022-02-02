United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 354.0 days.

United Internet stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.49.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

