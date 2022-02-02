United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 354.0 days.

United Internet stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.49.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

