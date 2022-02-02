Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. 254,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

