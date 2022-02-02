UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.36

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 60258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

