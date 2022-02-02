Unicly Chris McCann Collection Reaches Market Capitalization of $177,988.77 (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market capitalization of $177,988.77 and $2,078.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.69 or 0.07171400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,598.48 or 0.99796649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053251 BTC.

About Unicly Chris McCann Collection

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Trading

