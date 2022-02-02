UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $852,860.25 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12.

On Tuesday, December 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $104,950.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $109,210.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00.

UMBF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $99.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after buying an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 216.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

