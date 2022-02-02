Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $120.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.85.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

