Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce $609.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $608.50 million and the highest is $610.00 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $369.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $51.21. 6,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,954 shares of company stock worth $922,834 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

