Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Up to $14.96

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $15.70. Udemy shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,421 shares changing hands.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Udemy from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

