UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 36,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,520. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

