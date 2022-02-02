UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,025,400 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 768,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,254.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $120.25.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

