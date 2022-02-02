UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. 436,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of UBS Group worth $47,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

