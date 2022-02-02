Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Twitter worth $34,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $839,260,000 after buying an additional 302,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,356,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after buying an additional 628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,751,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

TWTR stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.83 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,433 shares of company stock worth $2,134,348 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.