Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLV. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

