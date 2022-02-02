Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TUWOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

