Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 38623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

The firm has a market cap of C$366.74 million and a P/E ratio of -27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.07.

About Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

