Truist Financial Weighs in on ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

NYSE OKE opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. ONEOK has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $66.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after purchasing an additional 286,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after buying an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,672,000 after purchasing an additional 616,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

