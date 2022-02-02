Truist Financial Weighs in on Charter Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Charter Communications in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will earn $7.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.89. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.64 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHTR. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $596.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $625.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.57. The firm has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

