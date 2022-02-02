Truist Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $143.10 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

