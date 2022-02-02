Truist Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock worth $655,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 136,409 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

