Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tronox by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 68,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after purchasing an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 331,553 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

