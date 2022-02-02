Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down to $17.78

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.78, but opened at $17.31. Triumph Group shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 2,111 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,272,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Triumph Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.