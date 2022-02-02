Trimble (TRMB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Trimble to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

