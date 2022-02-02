Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

