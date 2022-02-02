Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $44,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

