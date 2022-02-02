Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,592 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.