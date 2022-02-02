Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3,569.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 87,499 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 170.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

MU stock opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

