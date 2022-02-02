Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,541 shares of company stock worth $91,314,823. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $167.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.97 and its 200 day moving average is $291.21. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

