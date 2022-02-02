Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 617.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.58. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,860,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

