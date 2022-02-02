Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $248.28 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

