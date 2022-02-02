Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 5,653 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 423.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

