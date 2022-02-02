Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average is $129.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

