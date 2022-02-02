Trek Financial LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,780 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53.

